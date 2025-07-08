Zelenskyy signed decrees on synchronizing Ukrainian sanctions with EU restriction packages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees on the synchronization of Ukrainian sanctions with the 15th, 16th, and 17th packages of anti-Russian restrictions of the European Union, UNN reports.

We continue our sanctions work in Ukraine. Today there is a package of sanctions against companies from China that, unfortunately, supply components for Russian weapons production, in particular "Shaheds". There is clear evidence of this. Details are found in downed "Shaheds". We will also talk about this with our partners – so that they support Ukrainian sanctions. There is also a new decision on the synchronization of European sanctions in our jurisdiction – three more packages of EU sanctions are fully in force in Ukraine. We will continue to strengthen our pressure - Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

According to decree No. 471/2025, the National Security and Defense Council supported the proposals submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the application of personal special economic and other restrictive sanctions.

According to the government order, sanctions were imposed against 84 individuals, including citizens of Russia, Belarus, North Korea, the Netherlands, China, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Sanctions were also imposed against 35 companies from Russia, Belarus, UAE, India, and China.

By Decree No. 472/2025, sanctions were imposed against 23 individuals, including from China, Russia, North Korea, as well as 57 legal entities, most of which are from Russia.

By Decree No. 473/2025, sanctions were imposed against 10 individuals from Russia and 50 companies.

The sanctions provide for asset blocking; restriction of trade operations; deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, other forms of distinction; annulment of official visits, meetings, negotiations on concluding treaties or agreements, etc.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against five Chinese companies for supplying components to Russia for drones.