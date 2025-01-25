Zelenskyy says Azerbaijani gas can be transited to Europe through Ukraine

During a press conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on the possibility of using Ukraine's gas transportation infrastructure to transit Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

In particular, he has already discussed this with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, UNN reports .

We can use our infrastructure if other countries, as I said, in Eastern Europe, among others, need gas, and not Russian gas... We have never refused to do so... We are not legally violating anything, and we are absolutely right both legally and morally. And we don't let Russians make money - Zelensky explained.

Zelensky added that Ukraine is ready to sign the necessary contracts to supply gas to European countries.

It is a pleasure to help Slovakia and other countries, if it is not about Russian gas. That is, this is what we can do quite quickly. We can sign contracts, we can quickly set it all up when we hear a signal from people in Tiraspol, people in Slovakia, and people in other parts of Europe - summarized the president.

Recall

Ukraine can supply coal to Moldova to provide electricity, Zelenskiy said after meeting with Sandu. Ukraine is ready to provide coal at a low price or for free in exchange for electricity.