Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with Putin in Turkey with Erdoğan's mediation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready for a face-to-face meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey if President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan could arrange such talks. The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with CNN Türk, BBC reports, writes UNN.

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According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s relations with Turkey, as well as Erdoğan’s personal contacts with U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin, could help arrange the meeting.

I personally believe that our relations with President Erdoğan and his personal relations with Trump and Putin could be useful. Of course, if Turkey can achieve this, we will accept it and will only be glad. Yes, we are ready for such a meeting in Turkey — Zelenskyy said.

What conditions is Ukraine putting forward for peace talks?

On October 31, Zelenskyy met with Erdoğan in Ankara, where the parties discussed the progress of the peace process and the possibility of organizing talks with Putin.

"No one has called yet": the Kremlin was unable to clearly answer whether Putin would speak with Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian president stressed that Kyiv’s primary demand remains a full and unconditional ceasefire with the establishment of an effective monitoring mechanism. The talks must also address security guarantees and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

At the same time, Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine would not legally recognize the loss of the occupied territories and would not agree to voluntarily hand over to Russia the part of Donetsk region controlled by Kyiv.

Earlier, the possibility of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin at the December G20 summit in Miami had been discussed. However, the Ukrainian president said that he had not yet received an official invitation.

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