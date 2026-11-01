Rubio called Ukraine's accession to NATO unrealistic - media
Kyiv • UNN
Marco Rubio said that Ukraine's accession to NATO in the near future is unrealistic. He also does not believe a deal with the Russian Federation will be reached by spring 2027.
Ukraine's NATO membership as a security guarantee is unrealistic in the short term. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this, UNN reports, citing a post by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglu on the social media platform X.
Details
According to him, Rubio made it clear that Ukraine will not be in NATO in the short term. At the same time, the key problem lies in the position of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Rubio apparently called this unrealistic in the short term—and something Putin would never agree to
He also said that the U.S. Secretary of State does not believe Putin is ready to reach any agreement regarding Ukraine by spring 2027.
Earlier
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not rule out inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G20 summit if it yields "something positive." At the same time, the final decision remains with U.S. President Donald Trump.
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