Rubio called Ukraine's accession to NATO unrealistic - media

Ukraine's NATO membership as a security guarantee is unrealistic in the short term. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this, UNN reports, citing a post by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglu on the social media platform X.

Details

According to him, Rubio made it clear that Ukraine will not be in NATO in the short term. At the same time, the key problem lies in the position of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Rubio apparently called this unrealistic in the short term—and something Putin would never agree to - the reporter noted.

He also said that the U.S. Secretary of State does not believe Putin is ready to reach any agreement regarding Ukraine by spring 2027.

Earlier

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not rule out inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G20 summit if it yields "something positive." At the same time, the final decision remains with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rubio called Trump's decision to ease sanctions against Russia "wise"