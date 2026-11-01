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Zelenskyy: Russia struck the energy infrastructure of four regions—hundreds of thousands of families are without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

Russian strikes damaged the energy infrastructure of four regions of Ukraine. The President said that hundreds of thousands of families are without electricity.

Zelenskyy: Russia struck the energy infrastructure of four regions—hundreds of thousands of families are without electricity

This night, Russia once again carried out strikes on energy infrastructure. This time, four regions came under attack. As a result of the attack, hundreds of thousands of families remain without electricity, while repair crews are working at the sites. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

Just this night, our energy infrastructure in four regions came under Russian attack: Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi. These are substations, transformers, and power lines that supply electricity to our people's homes. Repair crews are working everywhere. As of now, hundreds of thousands of families remain without electricity

- the president said.

According to him, massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's other critical infrastructure are also continuing constantly.

This week, Russia launched 1,940 attack drones, more than 1,580 guided aerial bombs, and 44 missiles of various types at Ukraine, 36 of them ballistic. The intensity of the attacks is extremely high, and the Russians are trying to take maximum advantage of the shortage of ballistic missile interceptors. Every day, we communicate our need for Patriot missiles with the United States, Europe, and other partners who can help. And this month, the United States and European countries made new decisions on new packages for Ukraine. But these supplies cannot wait for years. Russia is destroying infrastructure and killing our people right now, and is betting on ballistic missiles this winter. Accordingly, decisions on air defense must also be implemented now. I thank everyone who supports the protection of the Ukrainian skies

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

Reminder

Over the course of October 31, Russian forces lost 2,100 servicemen. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,590,270 personnel.

Alla Kiosak

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