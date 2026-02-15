Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 1200 aerial bombs and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week, the main target being energy infrastructure

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
08:20 AM • 1814 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 13615 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 26358 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 23896 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 24591 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 22026 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 19460 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15957 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15528 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15377 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.8m/s
80%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Stark opens technology center in Ukraine and launches production of attack dronesPhotoFebruary 14, 10:57 PM • 3870 views
Cuba's energy crisis forced organizers to cancel the annual cigar festivalFebruary 14, 11:17 PM • 4976 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 5094 views
Astronomers discover unique 'inside-out' planetary system around a red dwarfFebruary 14, 11:40 PM • 7058 views
Trump and Netanyahu agreed on a strategy of maximum pressure on Iran's oil exportsFebruary 15, 12:01 AM • 4178 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 80072 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 130430 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 72630 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 89664 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 129923 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Azerbaijan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 5112 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 16997 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 16359 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 19642 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 43268 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 1200 aerial bombs and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week, the main target being energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Over the week, the occupiers launched about 1300 drones, over 1200 aerial bombs, and 50 missiles, almost all ballistic, at Ukraine. The main target of the strikes is energy infrastructure, and residential infrastructure has also been attacked.

Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 1200 aerial bombs and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week, the main target being energy infrastructure

This week alone, the occupiers launched about 1,300 attack drones, over 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles, almost all of them ballistic, at Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Every day, reconstruction continues in our cities and communities after Russian strikes. This week of February alone, they launched about 1,300 attack drones, over 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles at Ukraine, almost all of them ballistic. Today, Odesa, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions were under enemy attack.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, as before, the main target of these strikes is energy.

The Russians deliberately combine strikes to destroy our generation, substations, and grid. Many strikes were on residential infrastructure. Our soldiers shoot down a significant part of the missiles, but, unfortunately, not all of them. Therefore, there can be no pauses in protecting lives.

- added the Head of State.

Zelenskyy noted that in Munich, an agreement was reached with the leaders of the Berlin format on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by February 24.

I am grateful to our partners for their willingness to help, and we expect all supplies to arrive promptly. Air defense is needed by Ukraine every day to deprive Russia of its levers of terror. Thank you to everyone who helps.

- he summarized.

Ukraine repelled a night attack of 83 drones, 55 of them destroyed15.02.26, 08:41 • 2430 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Munich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine