Zelenskyy: Russia launched over 1200 aerial bombs and 50 missiles at Ukraine in a week, the main target being energy infrastructure

This week alone, the occupiers launched about 1,300 attack drones, over 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles, almost all of them ballistic, at Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Every day, reconstruction continues in our cities and communities after Russian strikes. This week of February alone, they launched about 1,300 attack drones, over 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles at Ukraine, almost all of them ballistic. Today, Odesa, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions were under enemy attack. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, as before, the main target of these strikes is energy.

The Russians deliberately combine strikes to destroy our generation, substations, and grid. Many strikes were on residential infrastructure. Our soldiers shoot down a significant part of the missiles, but, unfortunately, not all of them. Therefore, there can be no pauses in protecting lives. - added the Head of State.

Zelenskyy noted that in Munich, an agreement was reached with the leaders of the Berlin format on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by February 24.

I am grateful to our partners for their willingness to help, and we expect all supplies to arrive promptly. Air defense is needed by Ukraine every day to deprive Russia of its levers of terror. Thank you to everyone who helps. - he summarized.

