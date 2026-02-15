$42.990.00
February 14, 07:48 PM • 11357 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 22387 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 21496 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 22235 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 20623 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 18653 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15554 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15347 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15243 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14657 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Ukraine repelled a night attack of 83 drones, 55 of them destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

On the night of February 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with 83 drones of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 55 enemy UAVs.

Ukraine repelled a night attack of 83 drones, 55 of them destroyed

On the night of February 15, the Russian army launched 83 attack drones, and air defense forces managed to eliminate 55, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force Command.

On the night of February 15 (from 18:30 on February 14), the enemy attacked with 83 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia,   Gvardiyske, Chauda - TOT AR Crimea, about 50 of them were "Shaheds" 

- the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 55 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type UAVs and other types of drones. 25 attack UAVs were hit at 12 locations, and downed (debris) fell at 3 locations 

- added the Command.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost another 1,250 personnel – General Staff15.02.26, 07:23 • 1812 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Crimea