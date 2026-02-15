Ukraine repelled a night attack of 83 drones, 55 of them destroyed

On the night of February 15, the Russian army launched 83 attack drones, and air defense forces managed to eliminate 55, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force Command.

On the night of February 15 (from 18:30 on February 14), the enemy attacked with 83 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda - TOT AR Crimea, about 50 of them were "Shaheds" - the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 55 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type UAVs and other types of drones. 25 attack UAVs were hit at 12 locations, and downed (debris) fell at 3 locations - added the Command.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost another 1,250 personnel – General Staff