February 14, 07:48 PM • 10033 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 19383 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 19656 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 20296 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 19428 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 18064 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15186 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15194 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15114 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14528 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
M270 (MLRS)

Over the past day, the occupiers lost another 1,250 personnel – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops eliminated 1,250 occupiers in one day. The enemy's total losses exceeded 1.25 million personnel.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost another 1,250 personnel – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has provided a fresh summary of the losses of the occupation forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. According to official data, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,250 enemy personnel, and the total number of losses of the invaders crossed the mark of 1 million 253 thousand people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy's automotive equipment suffered significant losses – 97 units of vehicles and fuel tankers were destroyed. Also, the Defense Forces disabled 11 artillery systems and 3 multiple rocket launchers. 552 operational-tactical level drones were neutralized in the sky over Ukraine.

The enemy's armored forces decreased by another 4 tanks and 6 armored combat vehicles. Statistics on aircraft, helicopters, and naval vessels remained unchanged over the day, but the total figures for the war period remain large: 435 aircraft and 29 ships and boats were destroyed.

The military command notes that the data is constantly being updated due to the high intensity of hostilities in various sectors of the front.

Night attack of "Shaheds" on Zaporizhzhia: private house destroyed, three people injured15.02.26, 07:10 • 220 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine