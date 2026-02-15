Over the past day, the occupiers lost another 1,250 personnel – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has provided a fresh summary of the losses of the occupation forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. According to official data, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,250 enemy personnel, and the total number of losses of the invaders crossed the mark of 1 million 253 thousand people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy's automotive equipment suffered significant losses – 97 units of vehicles and fuel tankers were destroyed. Also, the Defense Forces disabled 11 artillery systems and 3 multiple rocket launchers. 552 operational-tactical level drones were neutralized in the sky over Ukraine.

The enemy's armored forces decreased by another 4 tanks and 6 armored combat vehicles. Statistics on aircraft, helicopters, and naval vessels remained unchanged over the day, but the total figures for the war period remain large: 435 aircraft and 29 ships and boats were destroyed.

The military command notes that the data is constantly being updated due to the high intensity of hostilities in various sectors of the front.

