During the night attack of "Shaheds" on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed and three people were injured

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with Shahed-type attack drones, causing destruction in the residential sector and injuring civilians. As a result of an enemy drone hitting one of the city's districts, a large-scale fire broke out. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

A private residential building was hit, which suffered significant damage. As a result of the attack, three civilians received injuries of varying severity: a 75-year-old man, as well as two women aged 73 and 55. All victims were hospitalized, and doctors are currently providing them with the necessary assistance.

As a result of the Russian "Shahed" attack, a private residential building was damaged, and a fire broke out. - Fedorov's post on Telegram says.

Relevant services continue to work at the scene to record another war crime of the Russian Federation and provide assistance to the owners of damaged property. The city authorities are clarifying the extent of the destruction in nearby buildings, where the blast wave could have damaged windows and roofs.

