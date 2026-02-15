During the night attack of "Shaheds" on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed and three people were injured

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
February 14, 07:48 PM • 11380 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 22451 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 21528 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 22269 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 20644 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 18664 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15562 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15354 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15247 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14661 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
82%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha met with EU representative Kallas - discussed three important topicsFebruary 14, 09:00 PM • 3722 views
Defense Forces repelled 191 attacks: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottestFebruary 14, 09:16 PM • 4386 views
SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 2025February 14, 09:42 PM • 10227 views
US courts have issued over 4,400 rulings on the illegality of immigrant detentions by the Trump administrationFebruary 14, 10:39 PM • 5752 views
Astronomers discover unique 'inside-out' planetary system around a red dwarfFebruary 14, 11:40 PM • 4028 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 78420 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 126300 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 71354 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 88567 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 128906 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Azerbaijan
Washington, D.C.
Munich
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 3142 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 16526 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 15949 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 19229 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 42697 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

During the night attack of "Shaheds" on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed and three people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2174 views

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with "Shaheds", causing a fire and destruction of a private house. Three civilians aged 75, 73, and 55 were injured.

During the night attack of "Shaheds" on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed and three people were injured

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with Shahed-type attack drones, causing destruction in the residential sector and injuring civilians. As a result of an enemy drone hitting one of the city's districts, a large-scale fire broke out. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

A private residential building was hit, which suffered significant damage. As a result of the attack, three civilians received injuries of varying severity: a 75-year-old man, as well as two women aged 73 and 55. All victims were hospitalized, and doctors are currently providing them with the necessary assistance.

As a result of the Russian "Shahed" attack, a private residential building was damaged, and a fire broke out.

- Fedorov's post on Telegram says.

Relevant services continue to work at the scene to record another war crime of the Russian Federation and provide assistance to the owners of damaged property. The city authorities are clarifying the extent of the destruction in nearby buildings, where the blast wave could have damaged windows and roofs.

Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region: a man killed, a woman injured13.02.26, 07:15 • 5498 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
Zaporizhzhia