Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region: a man killed, a woman injured

February 12, 04:21 PM • 16334 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
February 12, 04:03 PM • 32881 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 25357 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 32233 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
February 12, 11:56 AM • 27684 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
February 12, 11:18 AM • 24223 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 25375 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29261 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74893 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM • 50628 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Shmyhal instructed all services to speed up repairs, as frosts are returning to UkraineFebruary 12, 08:30 PM • 7276 views
Trump may withdraw from Ukraine talks before congressional elections - mediaFebruary 12, 08:37 PM • 7662 views
Ukraine may be ready to make concessions on Donetsk region - The AtlanticFebruary 12, 09:10 PM • 6702 views
Heraskevych's disqualification for a symbol of remembrance caused a wave of outrageFebruary 12, 09:59 PM • 4560 views
Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased motherVideoFebruary 12, 10:33 PM • 5210 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 39161 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 81195 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 71634 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 75314 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM • 81585 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 16615 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 20545 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 45873 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 39736 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 41420 views
Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region: a man killed, a woman injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, a man was killed and a woman was injured. The occupiers launched 559 strikes on 37 settlements in the region.

Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region: a man killed, a woman injured

One man died, one woman was injured as a result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

He clarified that during February 12, the occupiers launched 559 attacks on 37 settlements in the region:

  • Russian troops carried out 17 air strikes on Barvinivka, Holubkove, Rybalske, Lisne, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Charivne, Hirkiv, Tsvitkove;
    • 338 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Novomykolaivka, Bilenke, Sofiivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Vasynivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhivske, Zelene, Zahirne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryvilne, Mykilske;
      • 5 MLRS shellings covered Pavlivka, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Luhivske, Dobropillia;
        • 199 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia.

          "51 reports of damage to housing, cars and infrastructure facilities were received," Fedorov summarized.

          Recall

          On February 10, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia with a drone, causing a large-scale fire. More than 11,000 subscribers in two districts of the city were left without electricity.

          Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killed07.02.26, 14:10 • 7755 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          SocietyWar in Ukraine
          War in Ukraine
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast