Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region: a man killed, a woman injured

One man died, one woman was injured as a result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

He clarified that during February 12, the occupiers launched 559 attacks on 37 settlements in the region:

Russian troops carried out 17 air strikes on Barvinivka, Holubkove, Rybalske, Lisne, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Charivne, Hirkiv, Tsvitkove;

338 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Novomykolaivka, Bilenke, Sofiivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Vasynivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhivske, Zelene, Zahirne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryvilne, Mykilske;

5 MLRS shellings covered Pavlivka, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Luhivske, Dobropillia;

199 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia.

"51 reports of damage to housing, cars and infrastructure facilities were received," Fedorov summarized.

Recall

On February 10, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia with a drone, causing a large-scale fire. More than 11,000 subscribers in two districts of the city were left without electricity.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killed