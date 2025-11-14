Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council. The document comes into force on the day of its publication.
To partially amend Article 1 of the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated July 19, 2025, No. 501/2025 "On the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine" to remove Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
The document enters into force on the day of its publication.
Recall
On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".
Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation. She emphasized the absence of any violations of legislation in her professional activities.
The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.
The government suspended Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko from office.