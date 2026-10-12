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Zelenskyy proposed that the United States conclude a diesel deal with Ukraine rather than with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is affecting the operation of Russian oil refineries and the movement of oil vessels. He proposed that the United States reach an agreement on diesel supplies.

Zelenskyy proposed that the United States conclude a diesel deal with Ukraine rather than with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the United States should have concluded a diesel deal with Ukraine, since it is Ukraine that decides "which Russian oil refineries operate and which vessels carrying Russian oil can sail at sea." He said this during the Warsaw Security Forum, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the agreements between the United States and Russia may have other motives. He believes that the agreements on diesel will affect the global market, since the agreed volume, in his words, is insignificant.

Why would America not conclude an agreement with Ukraine on the supply of diesel fuel? Ukraine proposed concluding such an agreement. We influence whether these vessels move. We determine whether the oil refineries operate. So let's do it

 - he noted.

Additionally

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Vladimir Putin for the agreements on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the United States.

In response, influential U.S. Democratic senators sharply criticized President Donald Trump's decision to allow the sale of Russian diesel fuel on the global market for six months.

However, representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration threatened to stop sharing U.S. intelligence with Ukraine if Kyiv continued to ignore Washington's demands to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine needs a new president who, in his words, is "capable of negotiating with Russia to end the war."

Yevhen Ustimenko

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