Zelenskyy met with US senators in Rome - authors of the bill on sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal in Rome. He announced this on Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the senators for participating in the conference on Ukraine's recovery, as well as in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, emphasizing the importance of "the US joining this format – for the first time."

Our priority now is to strengthen air defense. Russia wants to use a thousand drones in one attack. Therefore, it is important to increase protection, especially to invest in interceptor drones - said the head of state.

According to him, the parties also discussed the continuation of arms supplies from the United States and joint arms production. As Zelenskyy said, Kyiv is ready "for various formats, and in particular, together with Europe, to purchase a large defense package from the United States to protect lives."

Separately, they touched upon the bill by Senators Graham and Blumenthal regarding additional restrictive measures against Russia and those who provide it with support in the war. Undoubtedly, this is precisely the lever that can bring peace closer and make diplomacy not empty - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, leaders of states and international organizations – members of the Coalition of the Willing – gathered in London and Rome and online to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine and further pressure on Russia. They called on Russia to stop attacks on civilians and commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire.

For the first time, representatives of the United States – General Kellogg and Senators Graham and Blumenthal – joined the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing: agreed to strengthen economic pressure on the Russian Federation