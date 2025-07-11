Zelenskyy met with US senators in Rome - authors of the bill on sanctions against Russia

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM • 15035 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 89662 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 103078 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 55750 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 53269 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 40743 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 79959 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 27867 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31545 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 107305 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
72%
744mm
Popular news
In Kyiv region, circumstances of a road accident are being investigated, during which an uncontrolled car killed a childJuly 10, 01:58 PM • 4502 views
Engineer of the "Kyiv Fortress" museum received suspicion due to overpayment of more than half a million hryvniasJuly 10, 02:10 PM • 6528 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile systemJuly 10, 02:36 PM • 47800 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 68520 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale05:43 PM • 19559 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 68546 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 89662 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 103078 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 99699 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 107305 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale05:43 PM • 19572 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 164890 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 292804 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 470213 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 297548 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Zelenskyy met with US senators in Rome - authors of the bill on sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumental in Rome. They discussed strengthening air defense, arms supplies, joint weapons production, and a bill on additional sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy met with US senators in Rome - authors of the bill on sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal in Rome. He announced this on Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the senators for participating in the conference on Ukraine's recovery, as well as in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, emphasizing the importance of "the US joining this format – for the first time."

Our priority now is to strengthen air defense. Russia wants to use a thousand drones in one attack. Therefore, it is important to increase protection, especially to invest in interceptor drones

- said the head of state.

According to him, the parties also discussed the continuation of arms supplies from the United States and joint arms production. As Zelenskyy said, Kyiv is ready "for various formats, and in particular, together with Europe, to purchase a large defense package from the United States to protect lives."

Separately, they touched upon the bill by Senators Graham and Blumenthal regarding additional restrictive measures against Russia and those who provide it with support in the war. Undoubtedly, this is precisely the lever that can bring peace closer and make diplomacy not empty

- emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, leaders of states and international organizations – members of the Coalition of the Willing – gathered in London and Rome and online to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine and further pressure on Russia. They called on Russia to stop attacks on civilians and commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire.

For the first time, representatives of the United States – General Kellogg and Senators Graham and Blumenthal – joined the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing: agreed to strengthen economic pressure on the Russian Federation10.07.25, 19:17 • 1780 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Rome
Lindsey Graham
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9