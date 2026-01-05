Zelenskyy met with SBU Brigadier General Kylymnyk: discussed the work of the Security Service during the war and its possible development

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with SBU Brigadier General, Hero of Ukraine Denys Kylymnyk, and discussed the results of the SBU's work during the years of the war and the possible development of the Service, the President announced on Monday on social media, writes UNN.

"I met with Brigadier General of the Security Service of Ukraine, First Deputy Head of the SSO "A" SBU Denys Kylymnyk. Last summer, I awarded Denys the title of Hero of Ukraine, and it is absolutely deserved. He is one of those who organize the most significant and completely fair strikes against the Russian occupier for this aggression. We discussed the results of the Security Service of Ukraine's work during the years of the war and exchanged assessments regarding the possible development of the Service. Thank you for your extremely significant participation in the defense of our state and people. Glory to Ukraine!" - wrote President Zelenskyy.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Khmara is the head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SBU.

Before that, President Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" Yevhen Khmara, where they discussed the possibilities of systemic development of the SBU and future special operations. And also - with Hero of Ukraine, SBU Colonel Vasyl Kozak, where the parties discussed their vision of the potential of the Security Service and defense in the war. As well as with SBU Major General Oleksandr Poklad, where they discussed strengthening counterintelligence, very specific tasks and operations.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk. The head of state actually confirmed Maliuk's dismissal and hinted at what he would do next.