Zelenskyy met with SBU Brigadier General Kylymnyk: discussed the work of the Security Service during the war and its possible development

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
01:13 PM • 3856 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM • 5752 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
09:38 AM • 21625 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 67875 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 57614 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 84731 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 92809 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 65634 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 68884 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 64158 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
1.2m/s
73%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 47973 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy RodriguezJanuary 5, 05:49 AM • 47388 views
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhoto09:55 AM • 10559 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant11:49 AM • 13382 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 7946 views
Publications
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 8382 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 67875 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 141663 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 159297 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 167364 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ihor Terekhov
Chrystia Freeland
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 42581 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 37741 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 36247 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 44904 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 90545 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Gold
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

Zelenskyy met with SBU Brigadier General Kylymnyk: discussed the work of the Security Service during the war and its possible development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

President Zelenskyy met with SBU Brigadier General Denys Kylymnyk, whom he awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine last summer. They discussed the results of the SBU's work in the war and the possible development of the Service.

Zelenskyy met with SBU Brigadier General Kylymnyk: discussed the work of the Security Service during the war and its possible development

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with SBU Brigadier General, Hero of Ukraine Denys Kylymnyk, and discussed the results of the SBU's work during the years of the war and the possible development of the Service, the President announced on Monday on social media, writes UNN.

"I met with Brigadier General of the Security Service of Ukraine, First Deputy Head of the SSO "A" SBU Denys Kylymnyk. Last summer, I awarded Denys the title of Hero of Ukraine, and it is absolutely deserved. He is one of those who organize the most significant and completely fair strikes against the Russian occupier for this aggression. We discussed the results of the Security Service of Ukraine's work during the years of the war and exchanged assessments regarding the possible development of the Service. Thank you for your extremely significant participation in the defense of our state and people. Glory to Ukraine!" - wrote President Zelenskyy.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Khmara is the head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SBU.

Before that, President Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" Yevhen Khmara, where they discussed the possibilities of systemic development of the SBU and future special operations. And also - with Hero of Ukraine, SBU Colonel Vasyl Kozak, where the parties discussed their vision of the potential of the Security Service and defense in the war. As well as with SBU Major General Oleksandr Poklad, where they discussed strengthening counterintelligence, very specific tasks and operations.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk. The head of state actually confirmed Maliuk's dismissal and hinted at what he would do next.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy