Zelenskyy met with Fico in Uzhhorod - Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod. This was reported by Dennikn, writes UNN.

Details

The Slovak delegation in Uzhhorod also includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Saková and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanár. The President of Ukraine is accompanied by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The publication notes that Fico met with Zelenskyy shortly after returning from China, where he held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. During the meeting, Fico stated that he would raise the issue of Ukrainian attacks on oil infrastructure with Zelenskyy.

He also said that after an hour-long one-on-one conversation with Putin, he made "several conclusions and messages that he intends to convey to Zelenskyy on Friday."

It is noted that a press conference will be held after the meeting.

Recall

