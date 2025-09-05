Fico met with European Council President Costa on the border with Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and European Council President António Costa met today at the border crossing with Ukraine, UNN reports.

Prime Minister Fico posted a video of the meeting on his Facebook page and noted that he informed Costa about his recent visit to China.

The leaders also briefly discussed the current situation in the region.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod on September 5. The main topic of the talks will be energy infrastructure.

In addition, European Council President António Costa will also arrive in Uzhhorod today. Together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he will take part in the Congress of Regional Authorities.