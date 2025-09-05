Fico met with European Council President Costa on the border with Ukraine

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 10642 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 18013 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 16442 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 29712 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 32727 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 48547 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 40718 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41037 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41324 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 31292 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
40%
754mm
Popular news
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire replied06:58 AM • 9128 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO07:27 AM • 7556 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 18751 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about07:57 AM • 18031 views
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner10:18 AM • 6022 views
Publications
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo12:22 PM • 1888 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 19368 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 29720 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 26566 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 59433 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Poland
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 23188 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 59416 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 23515 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 28735 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 30434 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system

Fico met with European Council President Costa on the border with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Robert Fico and António Costa met on the border with Ukraine. They discussed Fico's visit to China and the regional situation.

Fico met with European Council President Costa on the border with Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and European Council President António Costa met today at the border crossing with Ukraine, UNN reports.

Prime Minister Fico posted a video of the meeting on his Facebook page and noted that he informed Costa about his recent visit to China.

The leaders also briefly discussed the current situation in the region.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod on September 5. The main topic of the talks will be energy infrastructure.

In addition, European Council President António Costa will also arrive in Uzhhorod today. Together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he will take part in the Congress of Regional Authorities.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
António Costa
European Council
Robert Fico
Slovakia
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine