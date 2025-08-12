Zelenskyy is ready for a painful compromise: Kyiv may leave occupied territories to Russia for peace - The Telegraph

On the eve of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin scheduled for Friday in Alaska, there were signs that Ukraine is ready to freeze the front and recognize Russia's de facto control over the already captured lands - provided it receives security guarantees and a path to NATO, UNN reports with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed European leaders that Kyiv could agree to a cessation of hostilities with the de facto consolidation of the current front line, if Russia retains de facto control only over the already occupied territories in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, and Crimea.

This softening of the negotiating position comes amid active preparations for a peace summit, where Trump and Putin will meet in Alaska on Friday. In Kyiv and European capitals, there is growing concern that both leaders may agree to end the war without taking Ukraine's position into account.

European countries have publicly declared their support for Kyiv. The leaders of France and Germany emphasized last weekend the unacceptability of further territorial concessions, and a joint statement by the EU, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, and Finland stated that "the current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations."

Zelenskyy himself, however, warned that Russia is not demonstrating readiness to end the war.

On the contrary, they are moving their troops and forces in such a way as to launch new offensive operations - he stated, citing Ukrainian intelligence data.

According to the Ukrainian leader, any peace agreement must include the supply of weapons to Ukraine and provide a real prospect of NATO membership.

Donald Trump, for his part, stated that during negotiations with Putin, he would try to agree on the return of part of the territories to Ukraine.

There will be some exchange, some changes of lands… We will try to return part of this territory for Ukraine - said the US president, adding that he would understand the prospects of the agreement already "within the first two minutes" of the conversation.

The meeting on Friday in Alaska promises to be a decisive moment for determining the further fate of the war and Ukraine's diplomatic front.

Recall

On July 15, the airspace over Alaska's largest city will be closed due to the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.