Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy signed a decree on sanctions against 10 Russian athletes. They support Russian aggression, abduct Ukrainian children, and illegally visit occupied territories.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree enacting a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against ten Russian athletes who support Russia's aggression, are involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children, and illegally visit temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.
Details
According to the OP, this sanctions package was formed based on a petition prepared by Ukrainian skeleton racer and member of the national Olympic team of Ukraine, Vladyslav Heraskevych.
Among the sanctioned individuals are those who visited the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, publicly justify Russian aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of Ukrainian territories, raise funds for Russian occupiers, and conduct events for Ukrainian children illegally abducted by Russia.
"Memory is not a violation": Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Liberty to skeleton racer Heraskevych14.02.26, 08:02 • 4108 views
"This Ukrainian sanctions package should be a signal to others in the world – a signal that one cannot simply turn a blind eye to supporting aggression. When Ukrainians are forbidden even to mention the victims of Russian aggression at the Olympics, it is definitely a global rollback from justice. We will restore justice," the President emphasized.
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference14.02.26, 18:21 • 36588 views