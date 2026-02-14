"Memory is not a violation": Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Liberty to skeleton racer Heraskevych

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 546 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 17038 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 34935 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 31092 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 32196 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 58526 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 77516 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 57669 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 33818 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 44432 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0m/s
100%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The GUR International Legion confirmed that four foreigners died in battles for UkrainePhotoFebruary 13, 09:18 PM • 10073 views
Updated rules for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship for foreign military personnel: what will changeFebruary 13, 09:21 PM • 9442 views
Rubio canceled meeting with European leaders on war in Ukraine at Munich ConferenceFebruary 13, 09:59 PM • 14095 views
Russian drone destroyed the building of the district state administration in Chernihiv regionFebruary 13, 10:32 PM • 11831 views
Shmyhal: Kyiv and the region received 20 MW of distributed generation, new capacities are expectedFebruary 13, 11:38 PM • 7164 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 58516 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 77499 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 56712 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 75390 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 116632 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 9604 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 13229 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 35199 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 35389 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 39260 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat
NASAMS

"Memory is not a violation": Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Liberty to skeleton racer Heraskevych

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych and his father. The Head of State presented Heraskevych with the Order of Liberty, thanking him for his stance, strength, and courage.

"Memory is not a violation": Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Liberty to skeleton racer Heraskevych

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian skeleton racer, member of the national Olympic team of Ukraine Vladyslav Heraskevych and his father, coach of the Ukrainian skeleton team Mykhailo Heraskevych. The head of state announced this on Telegram and published a video of the meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy presented Heraskevych with the Order of Liberty.

Ukraine will have champions and Olympians. But the main thing Ukraine has is Ukrainians. Those for whom truth and memory are important about the athletes who were killed by Russia and who will never be able to participate in sports competitions again due to Russian aggression.

- the President noted.

He thanked Heraskevych for his "stance, strength, and courage."

Context

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first heat of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself stated that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The legal process of Vladyslav Heraskevych against the IOC and IBSF under an expedited procedure concluded on February 13. The court rejected the Ukrainian skeleton racer's claim.

The IOC did not suspend me, they suspended Ukraine - Heraskevych13.02.26, 14:54 • 3402 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsPolitics
War in Ukraine