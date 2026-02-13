The IOC did not suspend me, they suspended Ukraine - Heraskevych

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych commented on the court hearing regarding the appeal of his disqualification at the Olympics, stating that the International Olympic Committee disqualified not him, but Ukraine. He said this in a comment to journalists, as reported by UNN.

I am here today not because I was deprived of medals, not because I was deprived of the opportunity to compete. I am here because I respect these athletes. I believe they had the right to wear this helmet. I believe this is not a violation. And I believe that the IOC's actions were discriminatory. They suspended not me, they suspended Ukraine. - said Heraskevych.

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first heat of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Vladyslav Heraskevych's legal process against the IOC and IBSF under an expedited procedure concluded on February 13.