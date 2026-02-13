The IOC did not suspend me, they suspended Ukraine - Heraskevych

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
12:31 PM • 2644 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 19188 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 30576 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 27640 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 23797 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 35934 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 59068 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 40881 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 56879 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 36533 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
92%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilitiesFebruary 13, 04:21 AM • 23566 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 31473 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 14487 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million10:22 AM • 10012 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs11:20 AM • 18031 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 19217 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 30606 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 32201 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 58927 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 100251 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 15099 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 27076 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 31084 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 56554 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 48823 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

The IOC did not suspend me, they suspended Ukraine - Heraskevych

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Vladyslav Heraskevych commented on the court hearing regarding the appeal of his disqualification at the Olympics. The athlete stated that the International Olympic Committee disqualified not him, but Ukraine.

The IOC did not suspend me, they suspended Ukraine - Heraskevych

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych commented on the court hearing regarding the appeal of his disqualification at the Olympics, stating that the International Olympic Committee disqualified not him, but Ukraine. He said this in a comment to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

I am here today not because I was deprived of medals, not because I was deprived of the opportunity to compete. I am here because I respect these athletes. I believe they had the right to wear this helmet. I believe this is not a violation. And I believe that the IOC's actions were discriminatory. They suspended not me, they suspended Ukraine.

 - said Heraskevych.

Recall

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first heat of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Vladyslav Heraskevych's legal process against the IOC and IBSF under an expedited procedure concluded on February 13.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySportsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine