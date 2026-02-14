Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference

Photo: x.com/HNeumannMEP

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was present at the Ukrainian lunch on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and addressed world leaders. This was reported by Member of the European Parliament Hanna Neumann, according to UNN.

Details

World leaders listen to Vladyslav Heraskevych - the official wrote.

Heraskevych himself was invited as a special guest and delivered a short speech, expressing gratitude for the support.

I think in these crazy times, in what I've been dealing with in recent days, the brightest part has been the unity around Ukraine, and I hope we can keep it as long as possible: unity around Ukraine and the memory of the people who sacrificed their lives. Thanks to this sacrifice, we can be at the Olympic Games today as Team Ukraine, and I am very grateful for that - said the athlete.

He also noted that the families of the deceased athletes depicted on the "helmet of memory" expressed support for this initiative.

Recall

Vladyslav Heraskevych commented on the court hearing regarding the appeal of his disqualification at the Olympics. The athlete stated that the International Olympic Committee disqualified not him, but Ukraine.