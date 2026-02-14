Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
04:21 PM • 198 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
02:24 PM • 2788 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
12:44 PM • 8132 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 11444 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 11460 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 13286 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 13673 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 13478 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 25636 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 42609 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
85%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander missile, 91 out of 112 drones neutralized overnightFebruary 14, 06:46 AM • 5114 views
In Kyiv, some residential buildings have heating again after the enemy attackFebruary 14, 06:55 AM • 5492 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has made many compromises - Putin and his friends are not in prisonFebruary 14, 07:28 AM • 3664 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 9962 views
Pentagon may have used AI tool in operation against Maduro - WSJ10:59 AM • 3386 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 68805 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 102309 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 63989 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 82005 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 122872 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Wang Yi (politician)
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
United States
Great Britain
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 9980 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 12711 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 16140 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 38868 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 38128 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Series
Shahed-136

Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Vladyslav Heraskevych addressed world leaders at the Munich Security Conference, expressing gratitude for Ukraine's support. He emphasized the importance of unity and remembrance of the fallen.

Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference
Photo: x.com/HNeumannMEP

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was present at the Ukrainian lunch on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and addressed world leaders. This was reported by Member of the European Parliament Hanna Neumann, according to UNN.

Details

World leaders listen to Vladyslav Heraskevych

- the official wrote.

Heraskevych himself was invited as a special guest and delivered a short speech, expressing gratitude for the support.

I think in these crazy times, in what I've been dealing with in recent days, the brightest part has been the unity around Ukraine, and I hope we can keep it as long as possible: unity around Ukraine and the memory of the people who sacrificed their lives. Thanks to this sacrifice, we can be at the Olympic Games today as Team Ukraine, and I am very grateful for that

- said the athlete.

He also noted that the families of the deceased athletes depicted on the "helmet of memory" expressed support for this initiative.

Recall

Vladyslav Heraskevych commented on the court hearing regarding the appeal of his disqualification at the Olympics. The athlete stated that the International Olympic Committee disqualified not him, but Ukraine.

Alla Kiosak

SportsPoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
European Parliament
Ukraine