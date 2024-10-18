Zelenskyy: Baltic countries want Ukrainian military to protect their borders
Zelenskyy said that Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia support the idea of replacing part of the US contingent in the EU with Ukrainian troops. The Baltic states want Ukrainian soldiers to defend their borders from Russia.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia had a positive reaction to the replacement of the US contingent in the EU by the Ukrainian military and want them to guard their borders. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Ukrainian media, UNN reports.
"Countries such as Lithuania, Latvia or Estonia are very positive about point 5 of the Plan (replacement of the US contingent in the EU with Ukrainian troops - ed.) They are satisfied with it. They are afraid of Russia and it is clear why. We all see the face of Russia. They want our military to protect their borders," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that after the war, Ukraine will have a large army, and many people will want to become military officers after the war is over, because they have experience using NATO equipment and are not afraid of the Russians.
