Zelenskyy: Brigade trained in France will arrive in Ukraine by the end of November
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced the return of a Ukrainian brigade from training in France in late November. France is ahead of other countries in reinforcing and manning Ukrainian brigades.
The Ukrainian brigade that is studying and training in France will return home at the end of November. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the We Are Ukraine TV channel, UNN reports.
"We had a very positive meeting with France on the Plan. Part of the Plan is the deployment of our brigades, namely the capabilities through reserves, manned brigades, and high-quality equipment," Zelensky said.
According to him, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and French President Emmanuel Macron visited the complex where the Ukrainian brigade is training in France.
"By the end of November, this brigade will be in Ukraine. France is ahead of all countries in strengthening and manning brigades," Zelensky said.
