France has successfully tested its first kamikaze drone. Paris announces deliveries to French troops and Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of the French Armed Forces announces the successful test of the first French kamikaze drone. Deliveries to Ukraine and French troops are announced in the coming weeks.
French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the successful test of the first French kamikaze drone and announced deliveries to Ukraine and French troops "in the coming weeks," UNN reports.
Details
"The successful test of the first French remote-controlled munition, also called a kamikaze drone. Regaining sovereignty over this key segment for our troops in less than two years. Deliveries to Ukraine and our forces in the coming weeks," said French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecorneuil in X.
