France plans to deliver Mirage 2000 to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025 - Lecornu

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025, UNN reports.

"Mirage 2000 for Ukraine: delivery is still scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. In Cazaux, in the Gironde, they will be equipped with new equipment: for air-to-ground combat and protection against electronic warfare. The training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is underway," wrote the French Minister of the Armed Forces in X.

