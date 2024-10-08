France plans to deliver Mirage 2000 to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025 - Lecornu

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27059 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95471 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160626 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134361 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141140 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138091 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179090 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111969 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170270 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104694 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139150 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138809 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82825 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106801 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108954 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160626 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170270 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197698 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186748 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138809 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145442 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136930 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153915 views
Actual
France plans to deliver Mirage 2000 to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025 - Lecornu

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26996 views

The Minister of the French Armed Forces announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025. The planes will be equipped with new technology for air-to-ground combat and electronic warfare protection.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025, UNN reports.

Details

"Mirage 2000 for Ukraine: delivery is still scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. In Cazaux, in the Gironde, they will be equipped with new equipment: for air-to-ground combat and protection against electronic warfare. The training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is underway," wrote the French Minister of the Armed Forces in X.

Macron did not name the number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft that will be transferred to Ukraine6/7/24, 9:40 PM • 69868 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
dassault-mirage-2000Dassault Mirage 2000
ukraineUkraine

