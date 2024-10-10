Macron: France is training 2300 Ukrainian soldiers

"Now our military is training 2300 Ukrainian soldiers in the Big East". This was reported by French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports.

I have made a commitment: now our military is training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers in the Big East with the equipment they will use on missions - Macron said.

The President also emphasized that the Anna Brigade in Kyiv will receive training and equipment thanks to the solidarity of France.

