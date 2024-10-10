Macron: France is training 2300 Ukrainian soldiers
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the training of 2,300 Ukrainian troops in the Greater East. He also noted that the Anne Brigade in Kyiv will receive training and equipment thanks to French solidarity.
"Now our military is training 2300 Ukrainian soldiers in the Big East". This was reported by French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports.
Details
I have made a commitment: now our military is training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers in the Big East with the equipment they will use on missions
The President also emphasized that the Anna Brigade in Kyiv will receive training and equipment thanks to the solidarity of France.
France plans to deliver Mirage 2000 to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025 - Lecornu08.10.24, 10:39 • 26996 views