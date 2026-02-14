Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Aliyev, named the only reason for the duration of the war with Russia

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which he informed about the general situation in the Ukrainian energy system and the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the president.

Details

The head of state thanked Azerbaijan for the recent energy support package, emphasizing its importance in the face of systemic Russian attacks on the energy sector.

The parties also discussed the development of bilateral relations and the implementation of projects in the energy sector, in which Azerbaijan has expressed interest.

Particular attention during the negotiations was paid to the negotiation process for establishing peace. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine constructively supports any efforts capable of bringing closer the achievement of a dignified peace.

The only reason the war is still ongoing is Russia's unwillingness to end it. - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, Azerbaijan provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the form of electrical equipment worth 1 million US dollars. The cargo includes generators, transformers, and cables, sent at the direction of President Aliyev.