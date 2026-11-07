Zelenskyy announced new personnel decisions in the Security Service of Ukraine following arrests in the "Carthage" case

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that personnel decisions await the Security Service of Ukraine due to an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau as part of Operation "Carthage," UNN reports.

Unfortunately, this week brought completely different news about the SBU—frankly unpleasant, frankly disgraceful, absolutely unacceptable things. And there have already been dismissals in the Security Service of Ukraine because of this, and there will be other personnel decisions as well. It is important that the investigation provide the full truth about this situation, so that all the masterminds behind the crimes and the masterminds behind the violence against people are punished - Zelenskyy said.

The President added that partner support is needed for this—in relation to this so-called "Khimprom"—"and we have already discussed this with America at the appropriate level." A result is needed.

There is information that this criminal has already begun his operations in Poland. There is also information that he is trying to enter Germany with synthetic drugs. We will pass all the information we have to our partners - Zelenskyy concluded.

Addendum

On November 4, NABU and SAPO reported that they had "exposed a criminal organization whose members ensured the operation of fraudulent call centers, the distribution of narcotic drugs, the commission of crimes in the economic sphere, as well as crimes against people's lives and health."

According to the investigation, "the illegal activities were carried out with the assistance and protection of certain senior officials of the SBU, the National Police, and the Prosecutor General's Office, who were systematically provided with unlawful benefits."