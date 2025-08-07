Zelenskyy announced negotiations with European leaders: focus on peace and meeting format for leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a series of talks with European leaders, with ceasefire, the format of the leaders' meeting, and long-term security among the issues on the agenda, writes UNN.

Today is a day of many calls and contacts for real progress towards peace and guaranteeing Ukraine's independence under any circumstances. Several of my conversations are planned, already on the schedule is a conversation with German Chancellor Merz. We will be in touch with colleagues from France and Italy - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "there will also be communication at the level of national security advisors - I instructed to hold this special format today."

The President noted that yesterday, after our joint conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, he spoke separately with NATO Secretary General Rutte and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. "We are working together," he emphasized.

It is important to discuss key details. The priorities are absolutely clear. First, stopping the killings, and it is Russia that must agree to a ceasefire. Second, this is a format for leaders so that the meeting can work for a truly lasting peace. We in Ukraine have repeatedly said that finding real solutions can be truly effective precisely at the level of leaders. It is necessary to determine the time for such a format, with a range of issues. Third, long-term security. This is possible together with the United States and with Europe - Zelenskyy reported.

"Ukraine never wanted war and will work for peace as productively as possible. The main thing is that Russia, which started this war, really takes steps to stop the aggression. The world has levers of pressure on the aggressor, the world has the opportunity to check the fulfillment of promises. I am grateful to everyone who is resolutely determined to a dignified end to the war," the President concluded.

