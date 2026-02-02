Zelenskyy and von der Leyen spoke by phone ahead of a new round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: what they discussed

Energy support for Ukraine, a new package of EU sanctions against Russia, security guarantees, and a prosperity plan for post-war Ukraine within the framework of the peace process were discussed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, as reported on social media, writes UNN.

We spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about energy support for Ukraine - Zelenskyy reported on social media.

On energy assistance

"The European Union is helping us a lot, and in the near future there will be more deliveries of generators and additional energy equipment. Thank you!" - noted the President.

On new sanctions against Russia

"Ursula informed about the finalization of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. We see what is already happening with the Russian economy and what could happen next if the pressure works correctly. We are working in this direction, there should be important steps," Zelenskyy noted.

Security guarantees and a prosperity plan within the peace process

"We also discussed diplomatic work and work on documents regarding security guarantees and a recovery plan. We agreed that our teams will work more closely together to ensure clarity and full understanding of future decisions," the Head of State indicated.

What von der Leyen said

"I spoke with President Zelenskyy this afternoon, ahead of this week's peace talks," the head of the European Commission said.

She indicated that "as we approach the fourth year of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, Russia continues to double down on war crimes, attacking civilian infrastructure and homes."

"Day after day, year after year, Europe's support for Ukraine remains unwavering. We are sending hundreds of generators to provide heat and light. We have proposed a 90 billion euro loan for the next two years. We are moving towards a single, unified prosperity framework with Ukraine and our US partners. And very soon we will present our 20th package of sanctions. This is about increasing pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table with a genuine intention to achieve peace," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X.

