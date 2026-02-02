Zelenskyy and von der Leyen spoke by phone ahead of a new round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: what they discussed

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
03:28 PM • 5522 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
11:00 AM • 17762 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 31185 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 56687 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 73407 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 50487 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50105 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36139 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52383 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65685 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1m/s
73%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 24380 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 36412 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow11:38 AM • 16599 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 13717 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 10417 views
Publications
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 5522 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 36412 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 24380 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 83158 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 110397 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Péter Szijjártó
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 988 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 2618 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 3482 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 6336 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 10417 views
Actual
Heating
Film
Social network
Technology
Gold

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen spoke by phone ahead of a new round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: what they discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

President Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed energy support for Ukraine and a new package of sanctions against Russia. The European Union will provide Ukraine with generators and energy equipment, and will finalize the 20th sanctions package.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen spoke by phone ahead of a new round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: what they discussed

Energy support for Ukraine, a new package of EU sanctions against Russia, security guarantees, and a prosperity plan for post-war Ukraine within the framework of the peace process were discussed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, as reported on social media, writes UNN.

We spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about energy support for Ukraine

- Zelenskyy reported on social media.

On energy assistance

"The European Union is helping us a lot, and in the near future there will be more deliveries of generators and additional energy equipment. Thank you!" - noted the President.

On new sanctions against Russia

"Ursula informed about the finalization of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. We see what is already happening with the Russian economy and what could happen next if the pressure works correctly. We are working in this direction, there should be important steps," Zelenskyy noted.

Security guarantees and a prosperity plan within the peace process

"We also discussed diplomatic work and work on documents regarding security guarantees and a recovery plan. We agreed that our teams will work more closely together to ensure clarity and full understanding of future decisions," the Head of State indicated.

What von der Leyen said

"I spoke with President Zelenskyy this afternoon, ahead of this week's peace talks," the head of the European Commission said. 

She indicated that "as we approach the fourth year of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, Russia continues to double down on war crimes, attacking civilian infrastructure and homes." 

"Day after day, year after year, Europe's support for Ukraine remains unwavering. We are sending hundreds of generators to provide heat and light. We have proposed a 90 billion euro loan for the next two years. We are moving towards a single, unified prosperity framework with Ukraine and our US partners. And very soon we will present our 20th package of sanctions. This is about increasing pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table with a genuine intention to achieve peace," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X.

Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"01.02.26, 13:12 • 50488 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
European Commission
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine