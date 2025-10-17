Zelenskyy and Ukrainian delegation surprised by Trump's conversation with Putin - Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation were surprised by US President Donald Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about a meeting in Hungary. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

The publication notes that Zelenskyy learned about Trump's conversation with Putin after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base in the United States.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stated that Zelenskyy and Trump "understand each other very well and immediately agreed on a meeting concretely and quickly." This, according to Yermak, "indicates that Ukraine and the United States are friends and partners."

At the same time, Yermak noted that both leaders would like to discuss "certain sensitive issues that cannot be raised during phone calls."

According to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy told Trump that he is ready to meet with Putin in any format and in any country in the world, except Russia and Belarus.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at an agreed location. It is reported that the capital of Hungary, Budapest, is being discussed.

Trump also reported on a long conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This happened ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss security and support for Ukraine.