Zelenskyy and King Philippe of Belgium discuss Peace Summit

During an audience with His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium, I expressed gratitude to Belgium and the Belgian people for their significant comprehensive support of Ukraine and Ukrainians. We discussed the first, inaugural Global Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. He told about Ukraine's vision and expectations from the Summit wrote Zelensky on Telegram.

The President's Office reportedthat Zelenskyy and King Philip discussed the humanitarian situation and ways to improve it.

In addition, Zelenskyy invited the King and Queen of Belgium to visit Ukraine at their convenience.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the signing of a security agreement between Ukraine and Belgium, which provides for the provision of 1 billion euros in military aid and 30 F-16 aircraft, noting that this marked the beginning of a new chapter in relations between the two countries, which is important for the stability and security of the whole of Europe.

