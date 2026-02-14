Zelenskyy: air defense missiles received shortly before the Russian attack were used to protect the sky just a few days after arrival

Air defense missiles, which arrived from partners a few days before one of Russia's last massive strikes, were used within a few days - they arrived on Sunday and defended the Ukrainian sky on Thursday night. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President, during one of the last attacks on February 12, Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, one guided air missile, and 219 attack drones at Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

15 out of 24 ballistic missiles, one guided missile, and 197 out of 219 drones were neutralized during the Russian attack

"Many of you were already here in Munich when this strike happened. Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, one guided air missile, and 219 - can you imagine - 219 attack drones against our cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa. And this is just one attack. One night. Our air defense used those missiles that we received from partners just a few days before. They arrived on Sunday, and on Thursday night, these missiles were already defending our sky. And this is just one night, but Russian attacks occur almost every night in Ukraine, and at least once a week there are massive strikes," Zelenskyy noted.

