12:44 PM • 392 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 1138 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 3168 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 7358 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 10101 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 11659 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 23841 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 40883 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 35907 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35640 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Zelenskyy: air defense missiles received shortly before the Russian attack were used to protect the sky just a few days after arrival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

President Zelenskyy announced that air defense missiles received from partners were used just a few days after their arrival. They protected the Ukrainian sky during one of Russia's recent massive attacks.

Air defense missiles, which arrived from partners a few days before one of Russia's last massive strikes, were used within a few days - they arrived on Sunday and defended the Ukrainian sky on Thursday night. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President, during one of the last attacks on February 12, Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, one guided air missile, and 219 attack drones at Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

15 out of 24 ballistic missiles, one guided missile, and 197 out of 219 drones were neutralized during the Russian attack12.02.26, 09:23 • 2712 views

"Many of you were already here in Munich when this strike happened. Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, one guided air missile, and 219 - can you imagine - 219 attack drones against our cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa. And this is just one attack. One night. Our air defense used those missiles that we received from partners just a few days before. They arrived on Sunday, and on Thursday night, these missiles were already defending our sky. And this is just one night, but Russian attacks occur almost every night in Ukraine, and at least once a week there are massive strikes," Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy: the worst thing during a war is to hear that air defense units are empty, and a massive strike could happen in a day or two14.02.26, 13:43 • 1148 views

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv