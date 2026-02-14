Zelenskyy: the worst thing during a war is to hear that air defense units are empty, and a massive strike could happen in a day or two

One of the most difficult reports during the war is the news that air defense units have run out of missiles, while intelligence warns of a new massive attack in the coming days. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

Details

According to the President, the situation is critical when missiles have already been used to stop Russian attacks, and new supplies have not yet arrived.

Honestly, one of the worst things a leader can hear during a war is a report from the Air Force commander who says that air defense units are empty. Empty, and they used their missiles to stop Russian attacks, and there was no replenishment. And intelligence says that a new massive attack could be in a day or two. Sometimes we manage to bring in new missiles right before the attack. And sometimes - at the last, literally at the last moment - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference. His main speech and a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled for today.

Zelenskyy: Europe pays for Ukraine's ability to stop ballistic strikes