11:01 AM
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy: the worst thing during a war is to hear that air defense units are empty, and a massive strike could happen in a day or two

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the Munich Security Conference that the most difficult thing is the news about the lack of missiles in air defense. This happens when intelligence warns of a new massive strike.

Zelenskyy: the worst thing during a war is to hear that air defense units are empty, and a massive strike could happen in a day or two

One of the most difficult reports during the war is the news that air defense units have run out of missiles, while intelligence warns of a new massive attack in the coming days. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

Details

According to the President, the situation is critical when missiles have already been used to stop Russian attacks, and new supplies have not yet arrived.

Honestly, one of the worst things a leader can hear during a war is a report from the Air Force commander who says that air defense units are empty. Empty, and they used their missiles to stop Russian attacks, and there was no replenishment. And intelligence says that a new massive attack could be in a day or two. Sometimes we manage to bring in new missiles right before the attack. And sometimes - at the last, literally at the last moment

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference. His main speech and a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled for today.

Alla Kiosak

Politics
