China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 4008 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 6872 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 10158 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 22598 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 40014 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 35200 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35227 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 63143 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 88941 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Zelenskyy: Europe pays for Ukraine's ability to stop ballistic strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the Munich Conference that Europe's financial support allows Ukraine to intercept Russian ballistic missiles. Europe is paying for Ukraine's ability to stop ballistic strikes.

Zelenskyy: Europe pays for Ukraine's ability to stop ballistic strikes

Financial support from Europe enables Ukraine to counter ballistic attacks. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

Details

According to the President, it is European support that allows Ukraine to receive the necessary means to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

Most of the air defense missiles that can stop Russian ballistic missiles come to us thanks to PURL. And PURL exists thanks to Europe. That's true. Europe pays for our ability to stop ballistic strikes. Thank you to everyone who helps us

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference. His main speech and a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled for today.

Alla Kiosak

