Zelenskyy: Europe pays for Ukraine's ability to stop ballistic strikes

Financial support from Europe enables Ukraine to counter ballistic attacks. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

Details

According to the President, it is European support that allows Ukraine to receive the necessary means to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

Most of the air defense missiles that can stop Russian ballistic missiles come to us thanks to PURL. And PURL exists thanks to Europe. That's true. Europe pays for our ability to stop ballistic strikes. Thank you to everyone who helps us - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy arrived on the second day of the Munich Security Conference. His main speech and a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled for today.