Zelenskyy after Russia's night attack: Ukraine's strengthening should be intensified, including agreements on drones and weapons proposed to America, on the table

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv and six regions of Ukraine, using almost 90 attack drones, most of which were neutralized. President Zelenskyy called for intensified strengthening of Ukraine and pointed to large-scale agreements on drones and weapons proposed to America.

Zelenskyy after Russia's night attack: Ukraine's strengthening should be intensified, including agreements on drones and weapons proposed to America, on the table

Russia attacked Kyiv and 6 regions from the evening, targeting infrastructure and enterprises and again hitting civilians, when the whole world and the United States in particular call for peace, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing the need to intensify efforts to strengthen Ukraine and pointing to large-scale agreements on drones and weapons that Ukraine offered to America, writes UNN.

Details

"Since yesterday evening, a Russian drone attack on Ukraine continued - almost 90 attack drones. Our soldiers managed to neutralize most of them. Thank you for protecting the sky," the President wrote.

Donetsk region, Kyiv region and the capital, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Chernihiv region, Dnipro region were under attack. Among the targets were Ukraine's infrastructure, our enterprises

- Zelenskyy reported.

As a result of the strikes, there are casualties.

"In Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, two people were wounded. In Kyiv, the consequences of the Russian attack are currently being eliminated - public transport infrastructure has been damaged. All necessary services are working," Zelenskyy added.

The President pointed out that "again, Russians are hitting civilians when the whole world, and first of all the United States, calls for peace."

We hear President Trump's position on ending the killings and have agreed to all proposals to unblock diplomacy. But this position, it seems, is not heard in Russia. This means that everything that strengthens us must be implemented more actively: the PURL program, co-production, finalization of security guarantees. On the table are large-scale agreements on drones and arms purchases that Ukraine has offered to America. Decisive actions are needed so that Russia eventually also agrees to diplomacy. Thank you to everyone who helps

- Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

In Kyiv, due to the night enemy attack on September 19, the connection channel to the telecommunications network operator of KP "Kyivpastrans" was damaged. This led to possible interruptions in card payments and ticket validation at high-speed tram and funicular stations, as well as temporary inoperability of the enterprise's website.

Pavlo Zinchenko

