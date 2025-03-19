Zelensky: Ukraine will not discuss its army and economic security guarantees with Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will not agree to discuss issues of the army or economic security guarantees with Russia. Also, Kyiv will not make concessions regarding prisoners of war, civilians, and occupied territories.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not agree to discuss issues regarding its army or economic security guarantees with Russia. He said this during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki on Wednesday, reports UNN correspondent.
I don't want to discuss with them (the Russians - ed.) what our army should be, because this is part of the security guarantees for Ukrainians, not for the "Russians". This is also an important element of the security guarantee infrastructure, an important element of our independence, a just and guaranteed peace, so that the war does not return. I am also not going to discuss with them economic security guarantees, where I will say very briefly: "The European Union is the main economic security guarantee for Ukraine. These are unconditional things that we need
The President emphasized that Ukraine does not agree to any concessions on issues related to the return of prisoners of war, civilians and political prisoners held in Russian prisons.
"They all must be in their Ukrainian families. And those whom they tortured, we must get them all and return them home. Unfortunately, even the dead. These are mandatory conditions that must be met. Even those territories that are occupied are temporarily occupied. They will never become Russian," the Head of State added.
Addition
At the talks with the United States in Jeddah on March 11, Ukraine supported the US proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. As one of the first steps towards peace, it proposed an exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilians and the return of deported children, as reported by a participant in the negotiations, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak. At the same time, according to him, the issue of monitoring the ceasefire requires clear mechanisms and professional developments.
Ukrainian "red lines" were emphasized separately. Ukraine is not discussing neutral status and reducing the number of its Armed Forces. We will never recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian, the head of the Presidential Office noted.
After the talks in Jeddah, US-Russian consultations took place, and on March 18, talks were held between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Before the negotiations, Trump said that the discussion with Putin would concern "land"; "power plants" and "division of certain assets".
Putin, during a telephone conversation with Trump, agreed to limit Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy assets, but refused to agree to a broader 30-day ceasefire, as the United States sought, and also demanded that the United States and other countries stop transferring weapons and intelligence. They spoke for over 90 minutes.