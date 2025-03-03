Zelensky told the Baltic leaders about the summit in London, there are specific initiatives.

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Zelensky told the Baltic leaders about the summit in London, there are specific initiatives.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21965 views

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia about the results of the summit in London. The parties agreed to work on an action plan to ensure real security guarantees.

Zelensky told the Baltic leaders about the summit in London, there are specific initiatives.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about yesterday's summit in London with his Lithuanian and Latvian counterparts and the Prime Minister of Estonia. Zelensky noted that a plan of action needs to be prepared together, which will bring closer to real security guarantees, reports UNN.

Had a productive conversation with our Baltic friends: President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, and Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas. I informed them about yesterday's summit in London. Together we need to prepare an action plan that will bring us closer to real security guarantees. There are specific initiatives, we will work on.

- wrote Zelensky.

Zelensky stated that unity with all partners is important for Ukraine to end the war as quickly as possible and ensure a reliable and lasting peace.

Ukraine, Europe, the USA – only together can we restore security for all our people, and this is truly possible. I am grateful for the support and the decision on new defense packages that will help save the lives of our people 

- noted Zelensky.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer stated that some countries have expressed their agreement and desire to be part of the peacekeeping plan in Ukraine.

European leaders agreed that they will work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, stated that it is necessary to put Ukraine in the strongest position so that it can come to the negotiating table from a position of strength.

He also indicated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to ensure the implementation of the future peace agreement.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on March 2 in London delivered statements about the need to activate and strengthen defense. She promised to present a corresponding "comprehensive" plan in the middle of next week.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

