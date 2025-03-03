Zelensky told the Baltic leaders about the summit in London, there are specific initiatives.
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia about the results of the summit in London. The parties agreed to work on an action plan to ensure real security guarantees.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about yesterday's summit in London with his Lithuanian and Latvian counterparts and the Prime Minister of Estonia. Zelensky noted that a plan of action needs to be prepared together, which will bring closer to real security guarantees, reports UNN.
Had a productive conversation with our Baltic friends: President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, and Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas. I informed them about yesterday's summit in London. Together we need to prepare an action plan that will bring us closer to real security guarantees. There are specific initiatives, we will work on.
Zelensky stated that unity with all partners is important for Ukraine to end the war as quickly as possible and ensure a reliable and lasting peace.
Ukraine, Europe, the USA – only together can we restore security for all our people, and this is truly possible. I am grateful for the support and the decision on new defense packages that will help save the lives of our people
Supplement
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer stated that some countries have expressed their agreement and desire to be part of the peacekeeping plan in Ukraine.
European leaders agreed that they will work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, stated that it is necessary to put Ukraine in the strongest position so that it can come to the negotiating table from a position of strength.
He also indicated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to ensure the implementation of the future peace agreement.
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on March 2 in London delivered statements about the need to activate and strengthen defense. She promised to present a corresponding "comprehensive" plan in the middle of next week.