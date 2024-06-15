ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky on the Peace Summit: This is the beginning, the road to peace is long

Zelensky on the Peace Summit: This is the beginning, the road to peace is long

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22664 views

Zelenskyy expects the peace summit to initiate substantive decisions on food security, nuclear safety, and the return of deported Ukrainian children, which will be the beginning of a long road to peace.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that after the Inaugural Peace Summit  , there will be a transition to a substantive, technical solution to all three points: food security, nuclear security, and the return of Ukrainian children, and preparations for the next steps will continue. According to UNN, he said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Sky TG24, adding that the path to peace is long because Ukraine is dealing with terrorists.

We will have 101 countries represented. All continents are represented - Asia, Africa, Latin America, etc. The Global South is represented, not just our European partners. We are going to consider three points. This is the beginning of the road to peace, and it is a long one because we are dealing with terrorists. We must follow the right path, based on the UN Charter and international law. It is very important that we have the same basis. And we are doing this without breaking the law, without violating people's rights

- Zelensky said.

He noted that the Peace Summit will discuss three aspects: food security, nuclear security, and the return of Ukrainian children.

Peace Summit: who will participate14.06.24, 23:23 • 15329 views

Commenting on nuclear safety, Zelensky reminded that russia had seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia NPP.  

Six units, 6 gigawatts. And I'm not even saying that this caused a shortage of electricity for Ukraine and some European countries that could receive electricity. By the way, cheap electricity from Ukraine. But apart from that, this wave of electricity shortages and the blackouts that putin did in our country, today the plant has six units, six Chernobyls. Everybody understands that if the plant is not under the control of Ukraine, not under the supervision of the IAEA, and it is mined, there are armed people there, and this is a fact, absolutely all partners recognize it, and it is currently under the control of militants. This is a challenge for the whole world. This is not an issue for Ukraine. This war is not an issue for Ukraine, it is an issue for the security of Europe and the world... We need to resolve the issue, unblock the station. It must be safe for the whole world

- Zelensky said.

Speaking about the third aspect of the return of children deported by Russia, Zelensky emphasized that russia had stolen 20,000 children.

We must return 20 thousand children. This man (Putin - ed.) is a Nazi. He talks about peace, but he stole 20 thousand children

- Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky expressed his expectations for the Summit.

I expect that we will have solidarity on these three points. I expect that after this inaugural summit we will move on to substantive, technical solutions to all these issues and prepare for the next steps. This includes responsibility for the war, and the environment. And of course, the territorial integrity of Ukraine is an important point. Now, this will not be considered at this summit, only three points, but we will still reach all the important points to resolve this tragedy, to end the war

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Today, a two-day peace summit starts in Switzerland with the main goal of bringing a just and lasting peace to Ukraine. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the responsible global majority must make every effort to put an end to wars, aggressions and colonial occupation and prevent their recurrence.

Ukraine is already preparing for the second Peace Summit: possible participation of Russia in certain formats is being discussed - OP14.06.24, 16:46 • 31169 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
switzerlandSwitzerland
aziiaAsia
africaAfrica
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

