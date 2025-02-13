Zelensky on his conversation with Trump: I said that security guarantees are a priority

During his conversation with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that security guarantees are a priority for Ukraine, and Kyiv does not see them without the United States. In addition, it is important for Ukraine to have European partners at the negotiating table. Zelensky told reporters about this during his working visit to the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

I articulate this very clearly to our partners. Any bilateral talks on Ukraine, I'm not talking about other topics, they are free to do so, any bilateral talks on Ukraine without us, we will not accept - Zelensky said.

Speaking about his conversation with Trump, Zelenskiy said it was "a really good almost hour-long conversation." During the conversation, Trump told the Ukrainian president that he thought "Putin wants peace and wants the war to end," Zelenskyy added.

"And he said: "I know what you want too". I told him that you talk to Putin as the leader of the Russian state, and I talk to you and think of him as an enemy. And it seems to me that I am in a bigger reality, I said, and that's why I don't trust," Zelensky said.

According to Zelenskyy, he told Trump that everyone wants to force Putin to end the war fairly for Ukraine, but he doesn't really believe that it is that easy to do.

"And that's why I said that security guarantees are definitely a priority for us. And without you, we do not see what kind of guarantees they are, let's talk," Zelensky said.

Speaking of ceasefire, Zelensky said that "we have already had one ceasefire: a corridor that was essentially a ceasefire on the water in the Black Sea.

"We agreed with Turkey, and we agreed with the 'Russians' that we would have a food truce. They broke it anyway. That is, they will disrupt everything in any case. Therefore, it is impossible without security guarantees," the president said.

He added that he knows that the Americans do not want Ukraine to be in NATO, and "it will be very difficult for us.

Commenting on Trump's conversation with Putin, Zelenskiy said that Trump explained to him that he wanted to talk to the two presidents at the same time.

That is, in the conversation, he did not say that Putin and Russia were a priority, and today we trust these words... And so I do not accept this call that it was a priority that he talked to Russia first, although it is really not very pleasant in any case, because you know how Ukrainian society, how all of us, and Europeans react, that Ukraine is first and foremost, and nothing can be about Ukraine without Ukraine - Zelensky said.

The President also said that the date of his meeting with Trump has not yet been agreed upon.

If calls are calls, I understand everything, but meetings are a priority for us. Ukraine, America, and only after such meetings, after working out a plan to stop Putin, I think it's fair to talk to the Russians - Zelensky said.

He added that it is also very important for Ukraine that Europeans should be at the negotiating table. According to him, today 80% of the price of the war is paid by Ukraine and Europe, while 20% is the contribution of the United States.

We cannot say that Europe does not support us. Europe is very supportive. America is by far the most important donor, compared to any country in the world, they have given us the most, we are grateful for that, but you cannot compare America with Europe, it would not be very fair, they are our two allies, Europe has invested very heavily, they have helped us a lot. And they continue to do so, it is important - the President said.

According to him, there is a serious concern in Europe that they do not yet see signals from the United States that they have a place at the negotiating table.

That is, everyone understands that America, Ukraine, and Russia are the format for negotiations. But where is Europe? I am also very interested in Europe being there. We cannot predict how it will be today, but we must be strong with you - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Trump said he had a "productive" phone call with Putin on February 12, where they discussed the war in Ukraine and other topics. The two sides agreed to start talks and visit each other's countries.

Trump also announced plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia.

On February 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump also had a telephone conversation. The presidents discussed the possibility of achieving peace, technological possibilities, and Trump also informed about the details of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of the OP Yermak notedthat Zelensky and Trump agreed to immediately start the work of teams to end the war.