Zelensky: elections during the war are a blow to the country's security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of holding elections during the war is being actively raised by Russia, and it has also begun to appear in discussions in the United States. At the same time, none of the Western partners has officially initiated this issue. He said this during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

This is a wave, I think it is serious and it is part of the dangerous steps to put pressure on Ukraine in some way and to prepare relevant documents that would suit someone else, but not us. Therefore, we need to, as they say, keep the line and be strong, and fight for our independence, because this is the question that will be raised - Zelensky said.

In addition, the President emphasized that security remains a key issue that makes it impossible to hold democratic elections in the current environment.

Today 267 drones arrived. How will the voting go in the Kharkiv region? What will happen to Kupyansk when people are being taken out? How will it go? I mean, what kind of elections will it be, and what will people from abroad do? How to prepare the infrastructure? - The Head of State emphasized.

He also drew attention to the fact that holding elections would mean the need to lift martial law, which could create additional challenges for the country's defense.

Recall

The President of Ukraine stated that he was ready to discuss the election, but emphasized the priority of the country's unity. Zelensky emphasized that the main thing now is to preserve the state and win the war.

