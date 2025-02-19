ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

"Ukraine needs bullets, not ballots": Stefanchuk on the elections in Ukraine

“Ukraine needs bullets, not ballots": Stefanchuk on the elections in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20325 views

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that elections in Ukraine will be held only after the end of martial law. According to him, holding elections during the war is against the law.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said that elections in Ukraine will be held after the end of martial law, in accordance with the norms of Ukrainian legislation.

He wrote about this in a post on his Facebook page, UNN reports .

Details

According to Stefanchuk, statements about the need to hold elections during a full-scale war should be carefully analyzed. He emphasized that Ukraine will not follow the scenarios used by Russia, where the "winner" is already known before the vote, and the elections are held under the threat of violence.

The elections in Ukraine will take place. They will be held according to the laws of Ukraine. The choice will be made by the citizens of Ukraine. And these will be democratic elections. The racist enemy cannot and will not dictate anything to us. We will not copy their practices, where the "winner" is known even before the vote, and pseudo-elections are held along with pseudo-referendums - in our case, at the point of Russian guns

- writes Stefanchuk.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized that Ukraine is not giving up democracy, and elections will be held only after the end of martial law.

This is a direct provision of Ukrainian law. Inventing "democracy" under fire is not democracy, it is a spectacle in which the main beneficiary is in the Kremlin. Ukraine needs bullets, not ballots

- said Stefanchuk.

Recall

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhnyi commented on the possibility of his participation in the presidential election. He emphasized that the main task now is to survive and preserve the state.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
Facebook

