“Ukraine needs bullets, not ballots": Stefanchuk on the elections in Ukraine

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said that elections in Ukraine will be held after the end of martial law, in accordance with the norms of Ukrainian legislation.

According to Stefanchuk, statements about the need to hold elections during a full-scale war should be carefully analyzed. He emphasized that Ukraine will not follow the scenarios used by Russia, where the “winner” is already known before the vote, and the elections are held under the threat of violence.

The elections in Ukraine will take place. They will be held according to the laws of Ukraine. The choice will be made by the citizens of Ukraine. And these will be democratic elections. The racist enemy cannot and will not dictate anything to us. We will not copy their practices, where the “winner” is known even before the vote, and pseudo-elections are held along with pseudo-referendums - in our case, at the point of Russian guns - writes Stefanchuk.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized that Ukraine is not giving up democracy, and elections will be held only after the end of martial law.

This is a direct provision of Ukrainian law. Inventing “democracy” under fire is not democracy, it is a spectacle in which the main beneficiary is in the Kremlin. Ukraine needs bullets, not ballots - said Stefanchuk.

