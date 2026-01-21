$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"You'll find out": Trump refused to reveal plans for Greenland, but promises something NATO will be happy with

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

Donald Trump has heightened uncertainty about the acquisition of Greenland, stating that NATO would be pleased with his plan. He refused to give assurances about the stability of the transatlantic alliance.

"You'll find out": Trump refused to reveal plans for Greenland, but promises something NATO will be happy with

US President Donald Trump has intensified uncertainty about how far he is willing to go to acquire Greenland, while promising, in response to a question about the risk to NATO from his plan for Greenland, "something that NATO will be very happy with, and that we will be very happy with," UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

"You'll find out," Trump said in a brief response at a White House press briefing on January 20, before moving on to the next question.

Trump also refused to give any assurances sought by NATO leaders regarding his commitment to the stability of the transatlantic alliance after his threats to seize Greenland by force, the publication writes.

The US President has repeatedly reiterated that he has done more for NATO than anyone else, within the assumption that he should have complete freedom of action in shaping its future and the territories controlled by the US.

"I’ve made it so much better, so much stronger. It’s so good now. Nato is so much stronger," Trump said. "When I came here we had a weak Nato … they were a nothing Nato. Whether you like it or not, it’s only as good as we are. If Nato doesn’t have us, Nato is not very strong."

"I've done more for NATO than anyone": Trump demands 5% of GDP from allies for defense20.01.26, 22:47 • 5840 views

Asked whether the collapse of NATO would be the price he would pay for acquiring Greenland, a Danish territory, Trump replied that he believed whatever happened would benefit the alliance.

I think that we will work something out where Nato is going to be very happy and where we’re going to be very happy. But we need it for security purposes. We need it for national security and even world security,

Trump said.

Trump's belligerent remarks, it is noted, came hours before his trip to the World Economic Summit in Davos, Switzerland, where he was scheduled to meet with world leaders.

Trump heads to Davos again after Air Force One plane issues21.01.26, 08:29 • 1846 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Greenland
The Guardian
Davos
White House
NATO
Switzerland
Donald Trump
Denmark
United States