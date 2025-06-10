$41.400.07
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Yermak spoke online with advisors to European leaders: what was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Andriy Yermak had a conversation with advisors to the leaders of the Nordic countries regarding support for Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia. They discussed preparations for the G7, NATO and EU summits.

Yermak spoke online with advisors to European leaders: what was discussed

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held an online conversation with advisors to the leaders of the Northern European countries, the Baltic States, the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the continuation of support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression was discussed. In particular, the need to strengthen air defense against the background of increased missile and drone attacks by Russia was discussed.

Particular attention was paid to sanctions pressure. It is important for Ukraine that the 18th package of EU sanctions includes restrictions against the banking and energy sectors of the Russian Federation, the tanker fleet, and provides for secondary sanctions

- wrote Yermak.

He pointed out that the parties also discussed preparations for key international events: the G7 summit in Canada, the NATO summit in The Hague, and the EU summit.

"Joint coordination is the key to the strength of our democratic front," the head of the OP added.

Recall

On the eve, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys. During the meeting, the next package of sanctions from the EU was discussed, which should include restrictions against the banking and energy sectors, the tanker fleet, and provide for secondary sanctions.

