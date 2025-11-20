$42.090.00
Yermak remains as head of OP - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1256 views

President Zelenskyy has decided not to dismiss Andriy Yermak from the post of head of the President's Office after a meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction. This decision was made despite calls for Yermak's removal amid a deepening corruption scandal, as reported by FT journalist Christopher Miller.

Yermak remains as head of OP - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction, decided not to dismiss the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, despite calls for his removal amid a deepening corruption scandal. This was reported by FT journalist Christopher Miller, according to UNN.

Details

Andriy Yermak remains in office. The President of Ukraine decided to keep his influential and controversial chief of staff in office, despite calls for his removal amid a deepening corruption scandal.

- Miller reported.

Addition

UNN reported that the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the "Servant of the People" faction has concluded.

After his foreign tour, Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the Staff on Thursday, November 20, as well as talks with government officials and lawmakers this week, reporting on the preparation of "necessary legislative initiatives" and "fundamental quick decisions."

Representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction issued a statement "in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAP" calling for the creation of a new "coalition of national resilience" and a "new government of national resilience."

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, stated that the initiative to create a coalition and government of national resilience is the position of individual deputies, not the entire "Servant of the People" faction. He also emphasized support for the fight against corruption and the dismissal of compromised government members.

