Yermak met with JD Vance and European security representatives in Britain: first details
Kyiv • UNN
A security meeting took place in Great Britain with the participation of representatives from the USA, Ukraine, and Europe. British Foreign Minister David Lammy confirmed the presence of Andriy Yermak and JD Vance.
A security meeting involving representatives from the US, Ukraine, and Europe took place in Great Britain. This was announced on social network X by the head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Lammy, as reported by UNN.
According to him, the meeting was attended by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and US Vice President J.D. Vance.
The UK's support for Ukraine remains unwavering as we continue to work towards achieving a just and lasting peace.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing Yermak's report, announced that security representatives from France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland were also present at the meeting.
The meeting was constructive. All our signals were conveyed. Our arguments are heard. Dangers are taken into account.
He added that the path to peace for Ukraine must be determined "together and only together with Ukraine, this is fundamental."
"And it is important that common approaches, a common vision work for true peace. A consolidated position. Ceasefire. End of occupation. End of war," Zelenskyy summarized.
On August 6, Zelenskyy held a conversation with President Trump and European leaders. They discussed statements made in Moscow and emphasized the need for an honest end to the war.
