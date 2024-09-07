Yermak discusses the situation at the front with advisor to the Prime Minister of India

Recently, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, Ajit Kumar Doval. This was reported by UNN with reference to Yermak's statement.

Details

Yermak said he had a conversation with Doval during a trip to Italy.

We discussed concrete actions to implement the results of the Peace Summit and exchanged views on the situation at the frontline. We also agreed on further steps in our ongoing consultations - summarized the head of the OP.

Recall

Head of the OP Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with the National Security Adviser to the President of South Africa. They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, the Peace Summit and further cooperation.