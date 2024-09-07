Strike on ammunition depot in Voronezh region destroys missiles requested by Moscow from DPRK - NSDC CCD

A strike on an ammunition depot in the Voronezh region of Russia destroyed missiles that Moscow had been asking for from the DPRK, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

An ammunition depot in Soldatskoye, Voronezh region, is struck. Korean missiles, which Putin actually begged for from Kim Jong-un, have been destroyed, humiliating himself. The same fate awaits Iranian missiles - Kovalenko wrote.

SBU drones “demilitarize” ammunition depot in Voronezh region - sources