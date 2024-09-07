SBU drones “demilitarize” ammunition depot in Voronezh region - sources

An ammunition depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation was "demilitarized" by SBU drones, sources told UNN.

Details

According to a source of UNN, last night the Russians lost a large ammunition and equipment depot in the village of Soldatskoye, Voronezh region of Russia. According to sources, the enemy was actively using this depot to transfer equipment to Ukraine, so the SBU drones were working on it.

"At the moment, four centers of powerful fire and continuous detonation of ammunition have been recorded at the facility, which continues to this day," the source told UNN .

Local authorities are urgently evacuating residents of nearby settlements.

"The SBU continues systematic work to create a demilitarized zone in the regions of Russia adjacent to Ukraine. Military airfields, ammunition depots and infrastructure facilities that work for the war in Ukraine are legitimate targets," an informed source in the SBU said.

Night attack on ammunition depot in Voronezh region reported in Russia: evacuation underway, state of emergency declared