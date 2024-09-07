Night attack on ammunition depot in Voronezh region reported in Russia: evacuation underway, state of emergency declared

In the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, an ammunition depot was attacked at night, a fire and detonation occurred, residents of the village of Soldatskoye in the Ostrogog district, where the depot is located, are being evacuated, and a state of emergency has been introduced in the area, according to regional authorities and Russian telegraph channels, UNN reports.

Details

"A state of emergency has been declared in the Ostroh district, where a fire broke out near explosive facilities at night and detonation began. The emergency services are evacuating residents of one settlement. Temporary accommodation centers have been set up and buses have been organized for them. So far, several dozen people are staying at the temporary accommodation center. Most of the evacuees are staying with relatives and friends. According to preliminary information, no civilians were injured. Possible damage will be assessed only after the consequences of the detonation are fully eliminated," said the head of the region, Alexander Gusev, in the morning.

Russia's Voronezh region reports downing of a drone: fire and detonation occurred

Local residents, according to ASTRA, report that the attack was carried out on an ammunition depot in the village of Soldatske.

The fire in this area covered a large area, as demonstrated by the satellite image of the heat signature of the OSINT researcher Special Kherson Cat in X.

/3. Ammunition storage in Soldatskoe on FIRMS.

(51.0546866, 38.9932677) pic.twitter.com/OlL6kai2vm — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 7, 2024

Meanwhile, local publicists report that motorists cannot drive along the highway near the detonation site, although there are no signs on the road. They are being turned around and offered a detour. It is stated that traffic was completely blocked on the Voronezh-Luhansk highway from km 64 to 105. Traffic on this highway is also partially restricted on another section, as well as on another highway.

In the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that overnight two UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Belgorod region and two more over the territory of the Kursk region. The Russian Defense Ministry did not report an attack on the Voronezh region.