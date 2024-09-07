ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Night attack on ammunition depot in Voronezh region reported in Russia: evacuation underway, state of emergency declared

Night attack on ammunition depot in Voronezh region reported in Russia: evacuation underway, state of emergency declared

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26908 views

In the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, an ammunition depot was reportedly attacked, causing a fire and detonation. Residents of the village of Soldatskoye are being evacuated, a state of emergency has been declared, and traffic is restricted.

In the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, an ammunition depot was attacked at night, a fire and detonation occurred, residents of the village of Soldatskoye in the Ostrogog district, where the depot is located, are being evacuated, and a state of emergency has been introduced in the area, according to regional authorities and Russian telegraph channels, UNN reports.

Details

"A state of emergency has been declared in the Ostroh district, where a fire broke out near explosive facilities at night and detonation began. The emergency services are evacuating residents of one settlement. Temporary accommodation centers have been set up and buses have been organized for them. So far, several dozen people are staying at the temporary accommodation center. Most of the evacuees are staying with relatives and friends. According to preliminary information, no civilians were injured. Possible damage will be assessed only after the consequences of the detonation are fully eliminated," said the head of the region, Alexander Gusev, in the morning.

Russia's Voronezh region reports downing of a drone: fire and detonation occurred07.09.24, 05:50 • 28930 views

Local residents, according to ASTRA, report that the attack was carried out on an ammunition depot in the village of Soldatske.

The fire in this area covered a large area, as demonstrated by the satellite image of the heat signature of the OSINT researcher Special Kherson Cat in X.

Meanwhile, local publicists report that motorists cannot drive along the highway near the detonation site, although there are no signs on the road. They are being turned around and offered a detour. It is stated that traffic was completely blocked on the Voronezh-Luhansk highway from km 64 to 105. Traffic on this highway is also partially restricted on another section, as well as on another highway.

In the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that overnight two UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Belgorod region and two more over the territory of the Kursk region. The Russian Defense Ministry did not report an attack on the Voronezh region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World

